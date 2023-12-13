Everyday Kentucky
Georgetown’s Neal, Gossett and Holleran earn NAIA All-America honors

5th-straight season a Tiger selected all-American
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Frederick Douglass star and current Georgetown running back Darius Neal has been named an NAIA first-team All-American, the Tigers announced on Wednesday. It marks the fifth-straight season Georgetown has had at least one All-American.

Center Blake Gossett and linebacker Chad Holleran also were named as second-team All-America by the NAIA.

Neal finished the season with a school-record 20 rushing touchdowns, running for 1,372 yards (third-most all-time at Georgetown).

Gossett, from Louisville, helped anchor an offensive line that helped pave the way for the Tigers to rush for nearly 200 yards per game and 35 points per game.

Holleran, a Frankfort native, led the Tigers with 87 tackles, finishing with three sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss. Holleran also returned an interception for a touchdown against Kentucky Christian. He is the son of former UK linebacker, Randy Holleran.

Georgetown finished the season 10-2 and appeared in the NAIA national semifinals for the first time since 2011.

