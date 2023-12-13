Everyday Kentucky
Jessamine County man charged with child sex crimes

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man from Wilmore is being charged with crimes relating to child sexual abuse material.

Jason M. Horton, 42, has been arrested by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch as part of an undercover investigation.

Horton is charged with 15 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under the age of 12.

They are felony charges that are punishable by five to ten years in prison.

He’s also facing five counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, 12 years old and over.

In addition, he is charged with one count of procure or promote the use of minor by electronic means.

A search warrant was executed at his home on Tuesday.

Horton remains in the Jessamine County Detention Center.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

