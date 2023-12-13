Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dry until a big weekend system blows by

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These next few days will run around normal and stay dry. Our weekend will feature a close call from a potent storm system.

A very weak cold front will pass through the region today. It won’t have a major impact on our pattern but it will be just enough to keep temperatures down slightly. All it really means is that we keep temperatures around normal for your highs.

You will see a little rally on Thursday through Saturday. During that time, your highs will begin to reach the 50s and even beyond that level. Some might even hit the mid-50s for both Friday & Saturday.

All of my real attention is locking in on the second half of the weekend. A big storm system will be rolling just out to our east. How far east will mean everything to us! Current data keeps it close enough for a few showers in eastern Kentucky. Other trends are taking it out to sea and that would mean a much lower impact on our weather. Lucky for us, the cold air isn’t in the equation! Otherwise, we’d be talking about a snowy back edge to the system. A lot to keep up with in the coming days!

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

