Kentucky student uses allowance to buy Christmas presents for his classmates

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the season of giving, and one Woodford County student used his own allowance to buy Christmas presents for a special group of people.

Simmons Elementary 4th-grader Coleman Lawson learned that with just a couple of dollars, you can change someone’s day.

“I didn’t want them to feel left out, so I decided to get one for everybody,” said Lawson.

“They had let me know that this student, Coleman, had come in to make this purchase. Throughout the day, I had heard from various people just about his kindness and how he wanted to do this for others. It kinda spread throughout the building,” said Principal Joe Albert.

Simmons Elementary has a ‘Penguin Patch’ every year. It’s a mock store meant for students to buy anonymous Christmas gifts for their parents or siblings within school hours.

It’s Coleman’s first year here and first time getting to ‘shop’ at this store, but after saving up his own allowance, Coleman decided he wanted to give back to one group he sees every day.

“We have buddy classes, which is our way to build community for different grade levels to connect and get to know each other,” said Albert.

“One library class, I was over there at Penguin Patch thinking about what I would get. Then, I thought of my buddy class; maybe I could get presents for everybody in my buddy class,” said Lawson.

He told us that he bought 24 gifts, thinking there would be 24 students in his buddy class, but there were actually 23. Instead of keeping that extra gift for himself, he gave that away, too.

“I decided I would get one for their teacher, too!” said Lawson.

The following day, students in his Buddy class thanked him by writing him cards and some giving him a gift back.

When asked if after spending all of his own money if he’d do it again: “Yes, for sure, 100%,” said Lawson.

