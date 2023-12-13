Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Kid Rock says he’s ending his Bud Light boycott

Kid Rock told rightwing host Tucker Carlson he is ending his boycott of Bud Light.
Kid Rock told rightwing host Tucker Carlson he is ending his boycott of Bud Light.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Recording artist Kid Rock said he is done boycotting Bud Light.

Kid Rock recently told rightwing host Tucker Carlson Bud Light “deserved a black eye and they got one” for its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

However, he said he’s over it.

The rapper was one of the first people to boycott the beer after it briefly partnered with Mulvaney.

In April, Kid Rock posted a video of himself shooting cases of Bud Light with a machine gun and yelling profanities.

Bud Light’s Mulvaney partnership led to a significant and lasting sales slump for the brand.

Some core customers abandoned the beer, and Bud Light’s botched response alienated supporters of the LGBTQ community.

Kid Rock’s boycott may have actually ended months before his announcement. His Nashville bar was already serving Bud Light by the summer, and the musician himself was seen drinking it in August.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called to the Mini Mart on Winburn Drive around 7:30 Tuesday evening.
Victim in Lexington convenience store shooting identified
Since 1994, Kroger sat in the Bryan Station area of Lexington, and after 30 years of business,...
Popular Lexington grocery store set to hold ‘grand re-opening’ after big investment
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
It’s been more than three years since Tammy Botkin was killed in a hit-and-run crash here in...
Judge dismisses Lexington murder case; accuses prosecutors of misconduct
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep

Latest News

A chihuahua had the adventure of a lifetime when he got loose on a busy highway. (CNN, KATIE...
Motorists band together to rescue chihuahua running on busy expressway
Donald Trump sits at the defense table at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in...
Judge in Trump election case pauses court deadlines as appeal is heard on presidential immunity
Affordable Housing
Lexington’s Affordable Housing Governing Board looks at finances for final 2023 meeting
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is introduced at the Jacques Polak Research...
Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged and foresees 3 rate cuts next year