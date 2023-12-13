Everyday Kentucky
Lexington Police seeing increase in ‘porch pirate’ activity

Sgt. Miller said it only takes a few seconds for them to strike. Just last year, a new law...
Sgt. Miller said it only takes a few seconds for them to strike. Just last year, a new law went into effect that changes the punishment for this type of crime.
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington Police say it’s that time of year again when they see an increase in so-called ‘porch pirates’ running up to people’s front doors to steal their packages.

“They’re walking around, they’re driving around your neighborhoods, and they’re just looking, and if they see that package in plain view, they know there’s something of value, probably, in that package,” said Sgt. Guy Miller, Lexington Police Department.

If they hit once, Miller says, they’re likely to hit multiple homes to see how many packages they can get their hands on.

“It is lucrative for them, or they would not be doing this,” Miller said.

Sgt. Miller says it only takes a few seconds for them to strike. Just last year, a new law went into effect that changed the punishment for this type of crime.

“Stealing a package off the front porch is considered theft of mail matter, which is a Class D felony, so you’re looking at up to, potentially, five years in jail,” said Miller.

How often ‘porch pirates’ get caught, Miller says, is a case-by-case basis. If someone has a Ring camera or other surveillance footage, it helps in their investigation. Miller says it’s important for people to call them immediately or file a report.

“That one case, we could solve it and potentially go in their vehicle and have 50 more boxes and solve 50 more cases,” said Miller.

So, how can you keep the ‘porch pirates’ at bay, especially when you’re not home?

“The best thing to do is have that conversation, maybe, with your neighbor. See if they can go grab that package or when you order that package if you can just put in the notes, deliver it out of view in the backyard or where people can’t see it from the street,” said Miller.

Miller says if you see something, say something.

“If you’re seeing someone in your neighborhood and you think it’s abnormal or suspicious activity that they’re driving around, call us,” said Miller.

