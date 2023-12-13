Lexington woman helping people focus on their mind, body and spirit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -As we approach the holidays, life can get even busier than it already is.

For those battling cancer and their caregivers, the holidays can be an added stressor.

This month in Link to Hope, a Lexington health coach is reminding us to take care of our mind, body, and spirit first.

Michelle Wiesner operates Trillium Health and Restoration in Lexington. She is a holistic health coach.

She helps people slow down and listen to their bodies.

Wiesner works with her clients on the whole body, both the mental and the physical.

“When I was just practicing as a physical therapist, it felt like there was so much more to what’s happening in people’s lives than just helping them recover from a surgery or an injury,” said Wiesner.

We met Wiesner at a Kentucky CancerLink staff meeting.

The staff at KCL work daily, supporting cancer survivors.

Like a lot of us this time of year, they can get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, and that’s where Wiesner comes in to help.

“So, one of my big things is let’s remember to breathe, so when we are stressed, we tend to breathe very shallowly, and then we don’t get the oxygen we need to our brain,” said Wiesner.

She often teaches a technique called box breathing. It can be done at night, she says, before bed or even in the car sitting in traffic.

“So we inhale and hold and exhale and hold, and you just keep repeating, and it’s very calming,” said Wiesner.

As part of her practice, Wiesner often works with cancer survivors.

Using her PT background, she works with people who may have experienced stiffness, tightness, or scar tissue from surgery and helps them get back to day-to-day activities.

“I might think it’s important for you to be able to raise your arm up, but you just know that you can’t reach your dishes on the top shelf or you are struggling to get that cast iron skillet that’s your favorite skillet out of the bottom cupboard so what can we do help with strength and flexibility,” said Wiesner.

Michelle Wiesner believes when life comes at us fast, especially during the holidays, we should take just a minute.

She is a link to hope many times in helping her clients restore the mind, body and spirit.

Something else Wiesner encourages us to think about is our strength, hydration and nutrition.

Three things that she says are key to staying healthy both mentally and physically.

