Lexington’s Affordable Housing Governing Board looks at finances for final 2023 meeting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When interest rates rise and the cost of construction materials climbs, more pressure is added to the housing market.

Lexington’s Office of Affordable Housing is tasked with using public investment to preserve, produce and protect affordable housing.

In the final meeting of the year, the Affordable Housing Governing Board cracked open the books to take a look at finances.

The group oversees the Affordable Housing Fund and how the money is spent. That can be through loans and grants. When the Affordable Housing Fund was created in Lexington back in 2014, the board started with an initial allocation of $3 million.

Each year since, they’ve been given at least $2 million.

Rick McQuady, the affordable housing manager, says he’s pleased with the incoming revenue stream they’ve secured on an annual basis.

“That gives us an ability that in down years for the city, when revenues aren’t as high, that we will still have resources coming in to fund affordable housing for this community,” said McQuady.

Other board members say now that the urban services boundary has been adjusted, they may begin to see more requests for those areas. Some say it’s about making deals that make sense and will benefit the community.

Their next meeting will be on January 24 on Zoom.

