Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office remembers Capt. Sam Manley following his sudden death

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies in Madison County are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Captain Sam Manley died suddenly on Tuesday. He was 71 years old.

“If you looked up in the dictionary a public servant, Sam Manley’s face would be there,” said Madison County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Anthony Terry.

Terry said he had the pleasure of working alongside Manley for the last decade.

“He truly put others before himself. He was always the ‘Johnny on the spot’ person around the office here,” Terry said. “There was no task too big or too small that you could give him, and whenever he was assigned anything, he did it to perfection.”

Manley served 27 years in the U.S. Army Reserves, eventually becoming assistant chief of police for the City of Richmond.

He retired from that role in 2005 but began his role as captain within the sheriff’s office from 2008 until his death.

“We’ve received phone calls, messages, literally from agencies across the state that he has helped with in many situations, and in return, they wanted to call us back and tell us how sorry they are for his passing and anything they can do to help because he meant so much to not only us but to those others,” Terry said.

Terry added although Manley is no longer with us, he will never be replaced.

“Obviously, it was a shock, and nobody can fully prepare for these types of situations, so you just kind of adjust and prioritize things and try to help his immediate family first,” he said. “We’ll lean on each other and we’ll get by, because that’s the way Sam would want it.”

You can find Manley’s visitation and funeral arrangements here.

