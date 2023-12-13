Everyday Kentucky
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck

On Monday, Dec. 11, 42-year-old Christopher Chambliss of Monroe died after being involved in a three-vehicle crash on US-80 near LA-594.
By Nina Ghaedi and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - A man is dead after being involved in a three-vehicle crash in Louisiana on Monday.

Authorities say Kevin Walker, 40, was traveling east on US-80 in his 1999 Lincoln Continental while Christopher Chambliss, 42, was traveling west on a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Walker turned left into the path of Chambliss, causing the two vehicles to crash.

Chambliss was thrown from his motorcycle and hit a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east on US-80.

Chambliss was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

