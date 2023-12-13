Man indicted on homicide charge months after deadly Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been charged in connection with a deadly crash that happened in Lexington back in April 2023.

Police say officers responded on April 30 to the 5900 block of Todds Road for a crash involving two vehicles.

According to police, the preliminary investigation found that a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Robert Seeley crossed the center line and struck a passenger vehicle.

The female driver of that passenger vehicle was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died on May 11.

Police say Seeley was impaired at the time of the crash.

On December 6, Seeley was indicted on charges of vehicular homicide, DUI and failure to notify DOT of address change.

Seeley is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. He is set to be arraigned on December 22.

