Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Man indicted on homicide charge months after deadly Lexington crash

At least two vehicles were involved.
At least two vehicles were involved.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been charged in connection with a deadly crash that happened in Lexington back in April 2023.

Police say officers responded on April 30 to the 5900 block of Todds Road for a crash involving two vehicles.

According to police, the preliminary investigation found that a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Robert Seeley crossed the center line and struck a passenger vehicle.

The female driver of that passenger vehicle was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died on May 11.

Police say Seeley was impaired at the time of the crash.

On December 6, Seeley was indicted on charges of vehicular homicide, DUI and failure to notify DOT of address change.

Seeley is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. He is set to be arraigned on December 22.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called to the Mini Mart on Winburn Drive around 7:30 Tuesday evening.
Victim in Lexington convenience store shooting identified
Since 1994, Kroger sat in the Bryan Station area of Lexington, and after 30 years of business,...
Popular Lexington grocery store set to hold ‘grand re-opening’ after big investment
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
It’s been more than three years since Tammy Botkin was killed in a hit-and-run crash here in...
Judge dismisses Lexington murder case; accuses prosecutors of misconduct
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep

Latest News

Clark County Fiscal Court filled with community members to discuss comprehensive plan
Changes made to Winchester/Clark County comprehensive plan
Drunk Driving
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign being pushed during the holidays
Officer Logan Medlock (left) and Officer Jacob Chaffins (right)
Tunnel2Towers covers two more mortgages for fallen KY officers
Jessamine County man charged with child sex crimes
WATCH | Jessamine County man charged with child sex crimes