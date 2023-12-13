Everyday Kentucky
One dead after shooting at Lexington convenience store; suspect arrested

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person dead after after a shooting at a Lexington convenience store.

Police say they were called to the Mini Mart on Winburn Drive around 7:30 Tuesday evening.

They say they found a male victim who was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has not released the victim’s name.

Police say the suspect was located on the scene and is now in custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as we learn more information

