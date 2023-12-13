Everyday Kentucky
Police: One arrested after shooting at Lexington convenience store

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is in custody after after a shooting at a Lexington convenience store.

Police say they were called to the Mini Mart on Winburn Drive around 7:30 Tuesday evening.

They say they found one victim who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect was located on the scene and is now in custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as we learn more information

