Police: One arrested after shooting at Lexington convenience store

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is in custody after after a shooting at a Lexington convenience store.

Police say they were called to the Mini Mart on Winburn Drive around 7:30 Tuesday evening.

They say they found one victim who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect was located on the scene and is now in custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as we learn more information

