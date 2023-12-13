Everyday Kentucky
UK addresses student concerns regarding hate speech amid Israel-Hamas war

University leaders across the country have faced criticism over their response to anti-semitism on their campuses.(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University leaders across the country have faced criticism over their response to anti-semitism on their campuses.

As the conversation surrounding hate speech continues at the national level, the University of Kentucky is addressing what they’ve seen on their campus since October 7.

“Speech is at the heart of what we do as an institution, right? And we’re a public institution,” said UK spokesperson Jay Blanton.

Blanton says UK always emphasizes the importance of fostering respectful dialogue on campus despite differing perspectives, but it’s especially important amid the Israel-Hamas war.

“You can bet that discussions, dialogue, debate, all that is going on on our campus, but fortunately, this is a place, we think, that fosters the right kind of dialogue, disagreements without being disagreeable,” said Blanton.

Blanton says university professors and staff are working to make sure rich debates can happen in their classrooms without becoming something that is harmful to people.

As a public institution, Blanton says UK emphasizes the importance of free speech on campus, but not without acknowledging the complexity of the issue.

“At the same time, we have to be a place that isn’t going to tolerate violence, isn’t going to tolerate physical harm of people, and we do that,” said Blanton.

While UK hasn’t seen an uptick in hate speech since October 7th, Blanton says students have expressed concerns about their own safety and well-being as they witness a rise in hate on the national stage. The university wants those students to feel safe and supported.

“We’ve got to be a place where we understand that even if speech is allowed, even when it is allowed, and has to be allowed that we’re going to have resources for people to turn to, to understand, to get the awareness and education but also support when they are hurt,” said Blanton.

UK says they’ve invested millions of dollars in improvements to safety and wellness. That includes security measures on campus and mental health resources for students.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

