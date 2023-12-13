UK announces completion of new track & field center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK announced that construction has been completed on the new Jim Green Track and Field Center.

The building is dedicated in honor of Jim Green, the first African American student-athlete at Kentucky and in the Southeastern Conference to win both SEC and NCAA championships.

The facility officially opened Wednesday at a ceremony with the building’s namesake honoree, Jim Green, alongside family and friends, University President Dr. Eli Capilouto, UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart, Ambassador Kelly Craft, and UK Track and Field Director and Head Coach Lonnie Greene.

Along with the new facility, a statue was unveiled showing a sprinting Jim Green and a list of all his accomplishments as a Wildcat.

Jim Green posing with a statue depicting him sprinting and a list of all his accomplishments as a Wildcat. (UK ATHLETICS)

