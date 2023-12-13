Everyday Kentucky
BOGO MONDAY$

UK dedicates new Jim Green Track and Field Center

Facility will be used for indoor practices
Former UK sprinter Jim Green poses with his wife outside the new UK indoor track and field...
Former UK sprinter Jim Green poses with his wife outside the new UK indoor track and field facility that bears his name.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Construction on the new indoor UK track and field facility is complete, the school announced on Wednesday.

The facility, named the Jim Green Track and Field Center, officially opened during a dedication ceremony with the building’s namesake.

Green is the first African-American student-athlete at UK and in the Southeastern Conference to win both the SEC and NCAA championships.

“Today’s about a lot more than a building,” Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “Today is about Jim Green and a lifetime of knocking down barriers, first for himself and ultimately for others. Today is a great day to dedicate this facility as the Jim Green Track and Field Center.”

UK track and field will use the 81,000 square-feet building for practices. The Wildcats now have a 200-meter banked track which is now the standard for NCAA championships.

“I am grateful today!” Jim Green said. “This is not just about me. This is about my family also, because without family you don’t get very far. I am so excited that a little old kid from Eminence, Kentucky has something named after him. I’m thankful and hopeful the new class of young student-athletes get to enjoy this new facility.”

Green is a two-time NCAA champion, winning the 60-yard dash in 1968 and 1971, earning six All-American honors and winning eight SEC individual titles.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

