WKYT to air Tennessee Titans games on back-to-back weekends

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is home to the National Football League, and beginning this Sunday, will be airing Tennessee Titans’ games on back-to-back weekends.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, the Titans host Houston at 1 p.m. on WKYT. Then on Dec. 24, Seattle travels to Nashville for a 1 p.m. game that also will be aired on WKYT.

The Titans are led by former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and currently sit in 4th place in the AFC South, after upsetting Miami 28-27 on Monday Night Football.

