WKYT to air Tennessee Titans games on back-to-back weekends

Former Wildcat Will Levis is Titans’ starting QB
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) warms up before an NFL preseason football game...
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is home to the National Football League, and beginning this Sunday, will be airing Tennessee Titans’ games on back-to-back weekends.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, the Titans host Houston at 1 p.m. on WKYT. Then on Dec. 24, Seattle travels to Nashville for a 1 p.m. game that also will be aired on WKYT.

The Titans are led by former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and currently sit in 4th place in the AFC South, after upsetting Miami 28-27 on Monday Night Football.

