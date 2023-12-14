2 workers dead after reported drowning in NKY

BROMLEY, Ky. (WXIX) - Two sanitation workers were reported dead after an incident in Bromley on Thursday, according to Park Hills Police Chief Cody Stanley.

Police and fire crews were called to Steven Tanner Street at around noon after a reported drowning.

Workers and contractors with Sanitation District 1 were working in a confined space and became trapped.

One person refused medical attention, Villa Hills PD said.

No names have been released.

