Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

2 workers dead after reported drowning in NKY

The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called...
The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called to Steven Tanner Street in Bromley.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROMLEY, Ky. (WXIX) - Two sanitation workers were reported dead after an incident in Bromley on Thursday, according to Park Hills Police Chief Cody Stanley.

Police and fire crews were called to Steven Tanner Street at around noon after a reported drowning.

Workers and contractors with Sanitation District 1 were working in a confined space and became trapped.

One person refused medical attention, Villa Hills PD said.

No names have been released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called to the Mini Mart on Winburn Drive around 7:30 Tuesday evening.
Victim in Lexington convenience store shooting identified
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.
Kentucky sheriff accused of driving more than 2x legal limit in cruiser
Makenzie Anderson
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers offering cash reward for information on wanted woman’s whereabouts
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups

Latest News

The Fayette County School Board approved its 2023-2024 spending plan Monday night. The budget...
FCPS officially back in partnership with health department
There are signs directing people to an entrance of the new Chick-Fil-A in Danville after a gas...
Utility issue at entrance doesn’t stop people from finding popular new Danville restaurant
Utility issue at entrance doesn’t stop people from finding popular new Danville restaurant
WATCH | Utility issue at entrance doesn’t stop people from finding popular new Danville restaurant
Kentucky sheriff accused of driving more than 2x legal limit in cruiser
WATCH | Kentucky sheriff accused of driving more than 2x legal limit in cruiser
Fayette Heating & Air gives ‘Gift of Heat’ to four Kentuckians
WATCH | Fayette Heating & Air gives ‘Gift of Heat’ to four Kentuckians