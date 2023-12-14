Everyday Kentucky
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers offering cash reward for information on wanted woman’s whereabouts

Makenzie Anderson
Makenzie Anderson(Bluegrass Crime Stoppers/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted person.

Makenzie Anderson is wanted for burglary 3rd degree in Fayette County and theft by unlawful taking in Madison County, with additional warrants issued across multiple other counties.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward for your anonymous information.

Bluegrass Crime stoppers Hotline: (859) 253-2020 or visit the Bluegrass Crimestoppers website.

