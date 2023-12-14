Fayette Heating & Air gives ‘Gift of Heat’ to four Kentuckians

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Christmas came early for four Kentuckians on Thursday.

They’re the winners of Fayette Heating & Air’s annual ‘Gift of Heat’ event.

This year, Fayette Heating & Air said they got more than 150 nominations. They said it’s the most they’ve ever had.

Four nominees opened their cards to find out whether or not they won a new HVAC system.

“Am I reading this right? I’m a winner,” asked Teresa Miller, one of the winners.

Unbeknownst to all of them, they each won.

“God has come down and blessed all of us. It was just amazing,” said Barbara Starks.

Since 2006, Fayette Heating & Air has asked people to submit nominations for people in need of heat for the winter.

“It’s just a blessing. Every time they open that card up and those emotions go through, you see the tears, and you start tearing up as well,” said Tim Bauman, General Manager of Fayette Heating & Air.

For Miller, life has thrown her some curveballs. She said her husband died in 2021. She recently found out she needs a hip replacement, and she hasn’t had working heat in her home.

“It makes up for the last two years of all the bad that’s been going on,” said Miller.

Miller said she thinks her daughter is who nominated her. She said this was the best Christmas gift she’s ever gotten.

Barbara Starks, another winner, said she’s had problems with her heating and air for four years, and she hasn’t had the means to fix it. She said now, she and her family have a warm place to gather for the holidays.

“The kids can come over, and we don’t have to put on the hoodies and the big socks and everything. We’ll be comfortable, and we can sit around the table and just praise God for our food and our heat,” said Starks.

Fayette Heating & Air said they hope to help more people in the years to come.

“It shows you how important ‘Gift of Heat’ is to the community and to us because though we might be only helping four people out, we’re helping someone out. That’s very important to us,” said Bauman.

Over the last 17 years of the program, Fayette Heating & Air said they’ve given out more than $500,000 worth of HVAC systems.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.