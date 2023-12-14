Everyday Kentucky
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Another Weekend System

Storm
Storm(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s all eyes on the weekend as our big storm system slowly comes into better focus. The models are keying in on the general idea of how this storm rolls, but disagree still on the track of our system.

This complicated scenario finds the forecast models tacking the track of the low anywhere from the eastern slopes of the Appalachian Mountains to the Interstate 95 corridor along the east coast.

Rain rolls in late Saturday into Sunday with gusty winds a good bet. Temps chill down into the 40s.

Another system dives in behind this by Monday and Tuesday and could bring a period of light snow with much colder temps.

Much colder winds then take us into the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

