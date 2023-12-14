Everyday Kentucky
Former Winchester drug clinic owner pleads guilty to federal charges

The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three...
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The former owner of a Kentucky drug clinic has pleaded guilty on federal charges.

Kristy Berry pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and one charge of conspiracy to illegally distribute drugs.

According to her plea agreement, Berry caused an $800,000 loss to taxpayer-funded health programs, which she will have to pay back.

The clinics she ran were operated in Clark and Johnson counties.

Three other defendants in the case pleaded not guilty.

Berry will face sentencing in March.

