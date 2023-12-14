Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Weekend system continues to come together

Rain chances increase
(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The weekend will feature plenty of activity. Gusty winds blow in and rain will fill the skies.

I am dropping a few lines about the next couple of days. You can expect sunshine with highs hitting 50 degrees or warmer both Thursday and Friday. You even get to that level on Saturday, but it also features a little change blowing into our skies. There is even a shot at hitting 55-60 degrees.

Late Saturday night, the first showers will arrive in Kentucky. A system will be moving across the country, it will bring rain and even some wintry weather to other locations. Once it gets here, it is all rain. At that same time, another system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico and begin moving north. This system will bring wind and rain to the Gulf states, the East Coast, and even Kentucky. As this low moves along the Appalachian Mountains, it cranks up rain chances here! There is a shot at some locally heavy rains. Some totals could come in around 1-3″ in total. Winds might blow through here at 45-50 MPH in some of the highest gusts. Here’s the deal, this could still change a little as the track continues to go through changes.

Take care of each other!

