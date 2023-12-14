Kentucky football's 2024 schedule revealed

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Eight home games and a matchup with first-time league foe Texas highlight the University of Kentucky’s football schedule in 2024, which was announced on Wednesday alongside each member of the Southeastern Conference on an SEC Network special. The Wildcats will begin the season with four straight home games at Kroger Field, which includes two SEC foes in South Carolina and Georgia.

The schedule, which is a combination of four nonconference games and eight conference games, features home appointments against Southern Miss, South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Murray State and Louisville.

The road trips include stops at Ole Miss, Florida, Tennessee and Texas.

The season will begin at Kroger Field on Aug. 31 vs. Southern Miss of the Sun Belt Conference. It will mark the teams’ first meeting since UK traveled to Hattiesburg in 2017. The Wildcats then open conference play in week two against the Gamecocks, before playing host to the Georgia Bulldogs in week three. Ohio, of the Mid-American Conference, will visit Lexington in week four.

The Cats’ first road test will be in week five at Ole Miss before enjoying the first of two bye weeks (Oct. 5 and Nov. 9). UK returns home to take on Vanderbilt in week seven.

A road game vs. Florida in The Swamp is set for Oct. 19 and UK will face Auburn in Kroger Field on Oct. 26, the Cats’ first home matchup against the Tigers since 2015.

UK’s four-game November slate is highlighted with road trips to Tennessee (Nov. 2) and Texas (Nov. 23). Texas, along with Oklahoma, are joining the SEC in 2024 after spending 28 years in the Big 12 Conference. It will mark UK’s second matchup against the Longhorns and the teams’ first meeting since 1951 in Austin.

The Wildcats’ final two home games of the regular season are against intrastate rivals Murray State of the Missouri Valley Conference and Louisville of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The SEC has eliminated the divisional standings beginning in 2024 and will place the top two teams in the standings into the SEC Championship Game. Under the new division-less format, each school will play every other school a minimum of two times in a four-year period.

Early season kickoff times will be released at a later date.

2024 Kentucky Football Schedule:

Aug. 31 SOUTHERN MISS

Sept. 7 SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 14 GEORGIA

Sept. 21 OHIO

Sept. 28 at Ole Miss

Oct. 5 Open Date

Oct. 12 VANDERBILT

Oct. 19 at Florida

Oct. 26 AUBURN

Nov. 2 at Tennessee

Nov. 9 Open Date

Nov. 16 MURRAY STATE

Nov. 23 at Texas

Nov. 30 LOUISVILLE

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.