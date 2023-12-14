Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Kentucky football's 2024 schedule revealed

Eight home games and a November matchup at first-year SEC foe Texas highlight the schedule
In addition to Nutter Field House, Hellas installed the same Matrix Helix® synthetic turf at...
In addition to Nutter Field House, Hellas installed the same Matrix Helix® synthetic turf at Kroger Field, where the Kentucky Wildcats have had a lot of success under current head football coach Mark Stoops. The Wildcats will be bowl eligible with one more victory for the eighth consecutive season.(PRNewswire)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Eight home games and a matchup with first-time league foe Texas highlight the University of Kentucky’s football schedule in 2024, which was announced on Wednesday alongside each member of the Southeastern Conference on an SEC Network special. The Wildcats will begin the season with four straight home games at Kroger Field, which includes two SEC foes in South Carolina and Georgia.

The schedule, which is a combination of four nonconference games and eight conference games, features home appointments against Southern Miss, South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Murray State and Louisville.

The road trips include stops at Ole Miss, Florida, Tennessee and Texas.

The season will begin at Kroger Field on Aug. 31 vs. Southern Miss of the Sun Belt Conference. It will mark the teams’ first meeting since UK traveled to Hattiesburg in 2017. The Wildcats then open conference play in week two against the Gamecocks, before playing host to the Georgia Bulldogs in week three. Ohio, of the Mid-American Conference, will visit Lexington in week four.

The Cats’ first road test will be in week five at Ole Miss before enjoying the first of two bye weeks (Oct. 5 and Nov. 9). UK returns home to take on Vanderbilt in week seven.

A road game vs. Florida in The Swamp is set for Oct. 19 and UK will face Auburn in Kroger Field on Oct. 26, the Cats’ first home matchup against the Tigers since 2015.

UK’s four-game November slate is highlighted with road trips to Tennessee (Nov. 2) and Texas (Nov. 23). Texas, along with Oklahoma, are joining the SEC in 2024 after spending 28 years in the Big 12 Conference. It will mark UK’s second matchup against the Longhorns and the teams’ first meeting since 1951 in Austin.

The Wildcats’ final two home games of the regular season are against intrastate rivals Murray State of the Missouri Valley Conference and Louisville of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The SEC has eliminated the divisional standings beginning in 2024 and will place the top two teams in the standings into the SEC Championship Game. Under the new division-less format, each school will play every other school a minimum of two times in a four-year period.

Early season kickoff times will be released at a later date.

2024 Kentucky Football Schedule:

Aug. 31                SOUTHERN MISS

Sept. 7                 SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 14               GEORGIA

Sept. 21               OHIO

Sept. 28               at Ole Miss

Oct. 5                   Open Date

Oct. 12                 VANDERBILT

Oct. 19                 at Florida

Oct. 26                 AUBURN

Nov. 2                  at Tennessee

Nov. 9                  Open Date

Nov. 16                MURRAY STATE

Nov. 23                at Texas

Nov. 30                LOUISVILLE

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called to the Mini Mart on Winburn Drive around 7:30 Tuesday evening.
Victim in Lexington convenience store shooting identified
Since 1994, Kroger sat in the Bryan Station area of Lexington, and after 30 years of business,...
Popular Lexington grocery store set to hold ‘grand re-opening’ after big investment
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
It’s been more than three years since Tammy Botkin was killed in a hit-and-run crash here in...
Judge dismisses Lexington murder case; accuses prosecutors of misconduct

Latest News

Michael Moreno hits a three (EKU Athletics)
EKU’s Michael Moreno breaks school record, named WKYT Athlete of the Week
Former UK sprinter Jim Green poses with his wife outside the new UK indoor track and field...
UK dedicates new Jim Green Track and Field Center
UK dedicates new Jim Green Track and Field Center
WATCH | UK dedicates new Jim Green Track and Field Center
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) warms up before an NFL preseason football game...
WKYT to air Tennessee Titans games on back-to-back weekends