Kentucky sheriff accused of driving more than 2x legal limit in cruiser

Sheriff Terry Gray was taken into custody on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky sheriff is accused of driving more than two times over the legal limit in his marked cruiser.

According to an arrest citation, Kentucky State Police was contacted around 2 p.m. Wednesday in connection with a “disagreement” involving a Robert County Schools SRO and Sheriff Terry Gray.

The citation says the SRO told KSP that Sheriff Gray “smelled of alcoholic beverages.” Surveillance video from the school system also showed Gray in his marked vehicle.

A trooper called Sheriff Gray a short time later on the phone and noted Gray had “extremely slow/slurred speech.” The citation says Gray also told the trooper he was on KY 165, heading toward Blue Lick State Park.

After a few minutes, another trooper called Sheriff Gray and noted “extremely slurred speech” as well. Sheriff Gray told that trooper he was at his home in Mount Olivet.

The citation says troopers then went to the sheriff’s home and found him standing next to his marked vehicle with the driver’s side door open. KSP says Gray was also unsteady on his feet.

According to the citation, Gray told the troopers he had been drinking vodka earlier in the day. After failing sobriety tests, a PBT test showed a blood alcohol content of .206, more than twice the legal limit.

Gray was taken into custody on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Gray was appointed Robertson County sheriff in 2021 by Robertson County Judge-Executive Stephanie Holbrook. His appointment followed the retirement of Sheriff Mark Sutton.

Before his appointment as sheriff, Gray was a park ranger at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort.

In 2022, Gray, a Democrat, was elected to the office for a full term in a race against Republican Anthony L. Green II.

In Kentucky, a sheriff can only be removed from office by voters through a recall election or by the governor if they are found guilty of misconduct or neglect of duty.

