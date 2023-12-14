Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit filed over gerrymandering claims

The case involved Congressional and State House maps Republicans drew up in 2022.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has dismissed a redistricting lawsuit.

The case involved Congressional and State House maps Republicans drew up in 2022.

Democrats accused them of gerrymandering districts.

A judge initially ruled the maps *were* gerrymandered but were not unconstitutional.

The state’s high court agreed Thursday, ruling the maps did not violate the Kentucky Constitution.

