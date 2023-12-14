Lexington awarded nearly $22 million to improve deadly New Circle Road corridor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Between 2015 and 2021, one section of New Circle Road had the city’s highest number of serious and deadly crashes. Thanks to millions of dollars in federal funding, city leaders said they’ll finally be able to make some safety changes.

“It is one of the largest federal grants we’ve ever received here in Lexington. So this is a pretty big deal,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Mayor Gorton said the city was awarded $21.7 million to improve pedestrian and motorist safety along New Circle Road from Boardwalk to Bryan Station Road.

With this money, the city plans to increase and improve signage, provide better neighborhood access, create new interchanges, create bike and pedestrian paths in an area where there are none, and make roads more user friendly for Lextran users.

“It’s an all out push that we made because it’s about our people, the people that live here. And it’s about being safe. So there are a lot of people who feel very excited about this.”

According to the city, there were 34 deadly or severe crashes in a six year period in this one corridor. Almost half of those were people walking or bicycling. The need for funding landed Mayor Gorton in D.C. to make the city’s case in person.

“It is one of the biggest investments in roadway safety in American history, so we’re very proud of that,” said Polly Trottenberg, the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Transportation)

Mayor Gorton said it will take about 18 months to create the finalized plan. Then they’ll hopefully be able to start work. The city will contribute $1 million of city funds into the project.

