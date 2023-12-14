Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington non-profit sees spike in donations after expressing local need

Earlier this month, several Lexington non-profits shared what donations were looking like during the season of giving.
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Earlier this month, several Lexington non-profits shared what donations were looking like during the season of giving.

For Devine Carama, director of the Lexington-based non-profit Believing in Forever Inc., donations for his annual “A Coat To Keep The Cold Away” youth coat drive were not up to par with previous years.

“Eight days ago, we were a thousand coats short,” Carama said. “We were seeing donations a little bit lower this year. Businesses weren’t giving as much as before, so we didn’t know how we would reach our goal.”

Carama said he knows a lot of people were struggling this year, so he asked people to give in whatever way they could.

“Not only did we reach our goal, but we exceeded it, so we’re gonna be able to bless some more families,” he said. “It seems as though we reach our goal every year; it just looks a little bit different, and this year seemed like more people from the community were giving a little at a time, and everybody’s little bit made a lot.”

He said 40 schools, daycares, and Head Start programs across Central and Eastern Kentucky will receive the coats.

“Those family resource centers, those teachers know what kids are dealing with, what their personal situations are, and what they need, so that makes sure that we get the coats directly to those who desperately need them,” Carama said.

Carama added that 2,300 coats have been donated this year, with hopes of putting smiles on kids’ faces, all while keeping the cold away.

“Just to see those kids in their brand new coats, it makes it worth it. Every single year,” he said.

Carama and other volunteers have been delivering coats to schools in Central Kentucky on Thursday and will make deliveries to Eastern Kentucky on Friday.

Any extra coats, hats, and gloves will be available for anyone who needs them to pick up at Consolidated Baptist Church on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called to the Mini Mart on Winburn Drive around 7:30 Tuesday evening.
Victim in Lexington convenience store shooting identified
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
Austin Prather appeared in circuit court flanked by his public defenders Wednesday
Kentucky man accused of horrific crimes against his own family appears in court
At least two vehicles were involved.
Man indicted on homicide charge months after deadly Lexington crash

Latest News

Kentucky Supreme Court building
Kentucky Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit filed over gerrymandering claims
Three displaced after Lexington fire
WATCH | Three displaced after Lexington fire
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (12/14/2023)
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (12/14/2023)
Kentucky Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit filed over gerrymandering claims
WATCH | Kentucky Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit filed over gerrymandering claims