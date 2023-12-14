Lexington non-profit sees spike in donations after expressing local need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Earlier this month, several Lexington non-profits shared what donations were looking like during the season of giving.

For Devine Carama, director of the Lexington-based non-profit Believing in Forever Inc., donations for his annual “A Coat To Keep The Cold Away” youth coat drive were not up to par with previous years.

“Eight days ago, we were a thousand coats short,” Carama said. “We were seeing donations a little bit lower this year. Businesses weren’t giving as much as before, so we didn’t know how we would reach our goal.”

Carama said he knows a lot of people were struggling this year, so he asked people to give in whatever way they could.

“Not only did we reach our goal, but we exceeded it, so we’re gonna be able to bless some more families,” he said. “It seems as though we reach our goal every year; it just looks a little bit different, and this year seemed like more people from the community were giving a little at a time, and everybody’s little bit made a lot.”

He said 40 schools, daycares, and Head Start programs across Central and Eastern Kentucky will receive the coats.

“Those family resource centers, those teachers know what kids are dealing with, what their personal situations are, and what they need, so that makes sure that we get the coats directly to those who desperately need them,” Carama said.

Carama added that 2,300 coats have been donated this year, with hopes of putting smiles on kids’ faces, all while keeping the cold away.

“Just to see those kids in their brand new coats, it makes it worth it. Every single year,” he said.

Carama and other volunteers have been delivering coats to schools in Central Kentucky on Thursday and will make deliveries to Eastern Kentucky on Friday.

Any extra coats, hats, and gloves will be available for anyone who needs them to pick up at Consolidated Baptist Church on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.