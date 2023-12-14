Three displaced after Lexington fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a fire in Lexington Thursday morning.

According to the Lexington Fire Department’s incident screen, more than a dozen units responded to the scene of a working structure fire in the 2400 block of Woodhill Drive.

Fire officials tell us they were able to get the fire out, but three occupants have been displaced.

No injuries have been reported.

We’re told the fire started on the first floor of the structure, and investigators are working to figure out the cause.

Video sent to us by a WKYT viewer shows thick black smoke coming from the area:

