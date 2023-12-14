Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Three displaced after Lexington fire

According to the Lexington Fire Department’s incident screen, more than a dozen units...
According to the Lexington Fire Department’s incident screen, more than a dozen units responded to the scene of a working structure fire in the 2400 block of Woodhill Drive.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a fire in Lexington Thursday morning.

According to the Lexington Fire Department’s incident screen, more than a dozen units responded to the scene of a working structure fire in the 2400 block of Woodhill Drive.

Fire officials tell us they were able to get the fire out, but three occupants have been displaced.

No injuries have been reported.

We’re told the fire started on the first floor of the structure, and investigators are working to figure out the cause.

Video sent to us by a WKYT viewer shows thick black smoke coming from the area:

Video sent to us by a WKYT viewer shows thick black smoke coming from the area.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called to the Mini Mart on Winburn Drive around 7:30 Tuesday evening.
Victim in Lexington convenience store shooting identified
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
Austin Prather appeared in circuit court flanked by his public defenders Wednesday
Kentucky man accused of horrific crimes against his own family appears in court
Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big

Latest News

More than a dozen units responding to Lexington fire
Viewer video of Woodhill Drive fire
Rain chances increase
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Weekend system continues to come together
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three...
Former Winchester drug clinic owner pleads guilty to federal charges