New basketball court at Rupp Arena being replaced
No timetable for replacement court
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After just one game, the new UK basketball court in Rupp Arena is being replaced.
Rupp Arena and UK Athletics announced on Thursday that the newest playing surface was unsuitable and would no longer be used.
UK fans had clamored for a newer court and Rupp Arena replaced it -- the older one had been in place since the 2000-01 season. The new UK floor featured the interlocking “UK” logo and the state of Kentucky at center court.
Until the replacement court arrives, Rupp Arena will use the older floor, the one on which UK took down No. 8 Miami just a few weeks ago.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.