One person dead following crash in Perry Co.

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Perry County woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash, Sheriff Joe Engle confirmed.

Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash around 10 p.m. Wednesday evening just off of Lost Creek Road.

After deputies and first responders got to the scene, they found a woman was thrown from her vehicle after it overturned.

Samantha Gayhart, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Perry County Coroner’s Office.

