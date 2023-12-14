Utility issue at entrance doesn’t stop people from finding popular new Danville restaurant

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s been a week since a widely popular restaurant opened in this small central Kentucky town.

Massive crowds came, but a utility issue did create some concerns early on in that process as far as how to drive into the restaurant’s parking lot.

But it’s no secret that a new Chick-fil-A creates a lot of excitement, regardless of how people get there.

“They’re here. When the first day they opened, I saw traffic lined up all the way out on the bypass,” said customer Rick Hourigan.

Early on, the line stretched all the way out to Lowe’s, and on the first day, some waited hours to be the first customers.

“Just makes me really humbled and proud to be a part of Chick-fil-A. I think we had our first guest in line at 3:30 that morning. They definitely beat me to the restaurant,” said operator Nathan Smith.

And the excitement wasn’t hampered by an access issue. The main entrance won’t open for months because of a gas line issue.

“We knew people were excited for Chick-fil-A, and we had a feeling that our guests would find us. But we wanted to make sure people were getting in here safely,” said Smith.

The developer of the property says the main issue is a gas line that had to be relocated. It could be several more months before the entrance at Skywatch Drive is open.

Signs were put up directing people to the entrance near Lowe’s and Cracker Barrel. But even without that, loyal fans would likely still find a way.

“We are just humbled that everyone chooses to figure out how to get into the restaurant and find that path. And come dine with us,” said Smith.

The developer says the work to relocate the gas lines could be impacted by the weather.

Smith says the store also employs about 135 team members.

