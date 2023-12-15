Everyday Kentucky
AAA says Kentuckians could get ‘extra gift at the gas pump’ this year

While travel might be adding stress to the already hectic holidays, Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA of the Bluegrass says that folks must have made the nice list this year for gas prices.(MGN)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the busiest travel time of the year, with 115 million Americans planning to travel and 104 million Americans planning on taking to the roads. And while travel might be adding stress to the already hectic holidays, Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA of the Bluegrass says that folks must have made the nice list this year for gas prices.

“Here in Kentucky, as well as in the city of Lexington, the gas price is lower than nationwide at $2.75 a gallon. That is actually the lowest price that Kentucky has seen on average going back to May of 2021,″ said Weaver Hawkins.

AAA also reports that these lower prices are similar to last year’s holiday prices when the National on Christmas Day and New Year’s were $3.10 and $3.20, respectively.

“Well over two years since we have seen prices this low at the pump. That is great news for all who will be traveling this holiday period,” said Weaver Hawkins. “You get that extra gift at the gas pump this year.”

This price dip is partially due to oil prices tumbling in recent months. Back in September, we were looking at oil prices around $90 a barrel but now they have dropped $20 to around $70 a barrel. And with 2024 right around the corner, folks can expect this trend to continue.

“I am not going to be surprised if that national average dips down even to the $3 mark even a little bit below as we close out 2023 and head into 2024,″ said Weaver Hawkins.

So, while the roads might be high in volume, at least the gas prices aren’t going to be as high for this holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

