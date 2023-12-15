Everyday Kentucky
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Rain arriving for a part of this weekend

Looking dry at least for the daytime Saturday but then rain looks to move back in.
Looking dry at least for the daytime Saturday but then rain looks to move back in.(WKYT)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Partly cloudy skies will be with us this evening as it will be chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. Clouds will continue to increase as we work into the overnight hours as we are set for another cold night. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday starts out with more clouds than sun as temperatures will rise into the 40s by mid-morning. We will stay dry at least during the daytime on Saturday, but it will be mostly cloudy. It will be a seasonably mild day for Saturday as highs reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Scattered showers will begin to arrive during the evening hours, turning more into a steady rain during the overnight hours. It will be a chilly night with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

A steady rain continues into Sunday morning, with temperatures remaining in the 40s. Rain starts to lighten up late in the morning into the afternoon. Highs will be into the upper 40s to low 50s for the day as anywhere from 0.5 to 1 inch of rain will have fallen. A few showers may linger into the evening and overnight, but most will stay dry at least during the night. Lows will be into the mid to upper 30s Sunday night.

Monday will have scattered rain and snow showers to start the day, with temperatures in the upper 30s. We will then dry out once again by the afternoon but it will remain cloudy as temperatures fall through the 30s. It will be a windy day as well, with winds gusting 25-35 mph at times, meaning wind chills will remain in the 20s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected for Monday night as it turns very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Lots of sunshine will be with us for Tuesday, but it will stay very cold, with highs only making it into the mid to upper 30s. Clear skies will be around for the evening, and then we will add some clouds overnight. Lows will be back down into the low to mid 20s.

Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies as we start to increase temperatures once again. Highs on Wednesday will look to reach the upper 40s to low 50s, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s with a few places around 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies will be around for Thursday as more clouds arrive for Friday. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 50s.

