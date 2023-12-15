Boyle Co. Sheriff’s Office online operation leads to numerous arrests for child sex exploitation across the state

BOYLE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - As part of an operation that started back in October, the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office has made numerous arrests for child sex exploitation. And Deputy Guss Curtis said their work is far from over.

“It is a feeling of getting a predator off the streets. And quite frankly, being grateful that the individual was speaking to an undercover deputy versus an actual child of this community.”

For weeks now, Deputy Curtis has posed as a 15-year-old girl on different social media or dating site platforms. He said adult men have reached out to the ‘young girl’ and tried to begin a sexual relationship. They sent explicit photos of themselves, and even arranged to meet ‘her’ at motels. But Curtis said when the men arrived, they were met by law enforcement instead.

“Be able to 100 percent say this individual knew they were talking to a child.”

Two men were arrested back in October, and another six were arrested within the last month. Of those, most recently arrested were 21-year-old Jose Fernandez Luciano-Rodriguez, 20-year-old Wyatt Hines, 27-year-old Brian Roberts, all from Lexington, and 24-year-old Clayton Fields from Lawrenceburg.

“All of them from Snapchat to Facebook, OK Cupid to Plenty of Fish, there’s thousands of apps now. And there’s not just one specific one they’re using. They’re using all of them now. And even the child doesn’t know who they’re communicating with or who they could be meeting or contacting with.”

Deputy Curtis recommends monitoring your children’s social media use and talking with them about potential dangers in an age-appropriate way.

