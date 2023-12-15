Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

EKY health leaders buy gifts for students

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky and school family resource coordinators teamed up to buy gifts for students in need.

More than 700 students in schools near Primary Care locations are receiving gifts ranging from toys to clothing.

”So, they let every family resource center coordinator send in a list of the kids that are in need, and they have a list of their clothing sizes and a list of a couple of toys that they would like to have,” said Primary Care Public Relations Coordinator Chas Gayheart.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

After the gifts are organized into cars for transportation, family resource coordinators meet with parents to deliver them.

“The parents will come to school and pick up the gifts. We give them the option, if they want to put them under the tree from Santa or if they wanna go ahead and just give the gifts to the kids,” said East Perry Elementary Family Resource Director Leigh Ann Carroll.

Carroll said they started the process in October. She also said they have partnered with Primary Care each year since she took the position.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.
Kentucky sheriff accused of driving more than 2x legal limit in cruiser
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
Keith Newland, 27, was taken into custody around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a...
Man arrested for murder after significantly decomposed body found in NKY
Nicholasville Road in Lexington is now back open after a deadly pedestrian crash Friday afternoon
One dead; road back open after Lexington crash
Makenzie Anderson
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers offering cash reward for information on wanted woman’s whereabouts

Latest News

On Friday UK police and UK cheerleaders helped deliver toys and gifts to children staying at...
UK Police, cheerleaders deliver toys to patients at Kentucky Children’s Hospital
Retail sales were on the rise last month as many Americans prepared for the holiday season.
Retail sales rise close to pre-pandemic levels this holiday season
Victim identified; driver charged in Anderson Co. hit-and-run crash
WATCH | Victim identified; driver charged in Anderson Co. hit-and-run crash
The debate took place in the Interim Judiciary Committee which meets in the months between...
Lawmakers hear debate on proposed bill to take guns away from people in crisis situation
Former Governor Julian Carroll is remembered by his former colleagues for his longtime...
Mourners pay respects as fmr. Gov. Julian Carroll lies in state