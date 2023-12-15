FCPS officially back in partnership with health department

Everyday Kentucky
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools is officially back in partnership with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

The board voted 4-0 to approve the new contract Thursday night.

Earlier this month, the school district was expected to end its contract with the health department and had chosen a new vendor to provide nursing staff services for all schools starting July 1, 2024.

However, after pushback, they reversed the decision.

The contract will last until June 30, 2025.

