House not warm enough during the winter? Poor insulation could be your problem

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s getting cold out, and your heat may be on, but maybe you’re still feeling cold.

You may have insulation issues in your home.

“In the wintertime, this time of year, we get a lot of questions... my house is cold, what can I do? Probably the easiest thing you can do is go up into your attic and take a look. If you can see your rafters, you don’t have enough insulation,” said Matt Howard, owner of Koala Insulation of Lexington.

Howard said the age of your home is a key factor.

“Some of those older houses, we didn’t have really great insulation codes, and energy efficiency really wasn’t an issue a lot of people were tackling in Central Kentucky until about 2008 or so when we, I believe, went to the insulation code of R-38 in our attic and even a lot of other states go with an R-49 code so we are looking for at least R-38 which is 13 inches of fiberglass,” said Howard.

While having someone install better insulation in your home can be pricey, in the long run, it will make a huge difference.

“Adding insulation or getting insulation installed in an area actually is the number one thing you can do to increase your home’s efficiency. The payback on it is faster than energy-efficient appliances or new windows or anything like that. There are several factors for this, one of them being the tax credit that the federal government offers you. There’s a 30 percent tax credit up to 1200 dollars on most of the insulation work we do,” Howard said.

