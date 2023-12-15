Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Weekend system will bring rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The very active weekend is about to come together with wind & rain.

Your Friday looks like a real winner. Highs will reach the mid-50s later today. It might be even milder for the first part of the day on Saturday. Those temperatures will surge out ahead of our system.

Here’s the way this plays out for the weekend.

Temperatures climb on Saturday and could flirt with 60

Rain moves in late in the day

Those showers will linger through the first part of Sunday

That round should clear by midday

The southern system will throw a few showers into our skies

Most of that will happen out in eastern Kentucky

On Monday, another wave of energy will drive in more moisture and this time it could meet with colder air. This would lead to snow showers developing across parts of Kentucky. A few more flakes will fly on Tuesday morning.

Take care of each other!

