Lexington councilmember announces he will not seek re-election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Councilmember Preston Worley announced Friday he will not seek re-election to the District 7 seat on the Lexington Urban County Council. He issued the following statement:

After careful consideration, I have decided not to seek re-election for another term as Councilmember. It has been an honor to serve the district and I take great pride in the many things we have accomplished in the last six years. While I may return to public service in the future, for now I want to dedicate my time to my family.

Since taking office in 2017, we have improved pedestrian safety throughout the district with new sidewalks in our neighborhoods and on major roadways such as Old Todd’s Road and Mt. Tabor. We have improved our parks with new trails, new equipment, and most recently, new soccer fields in Woodhill Park. We have overseen major infrastructure projects to improve water quality.

We have weathered a global pandemic together and established programs to assist local small businesses in difficult times. We made advancements in public safety, funded affordable housing initiatives, and expanded the Urban Service Area for the first time in almost 30 years, making way for more homes and jobs in our community.

We’ve passed out backpacks, installed smoke alarms, raked leaves, shoveled dirt, cut ribbons, and simply rolled up our sleeves and got to work. I look forward to continuing to work and accomplish more for our great city as I finish my term.

I have been privileged to serve with two mayors, two vice mayors, and 27 councilmembers. I am incredibly grateful to Mayor Jim Gray for appointing me, and especially grateful to the people of Lexington’s 7th District for three times electing me.

Gaining the trust of my constituents and being elected to represent them has been one of my proudest achievements. It has been an incredible honor, and I thank you for the opportunity to serve.

Worley was appointed to the vacant seat in 2017, he was subsequently elected for three more terms. His current term ends Dec. 31, 2024.

Worley currently chairs the General Government and Planning Committee while also serving as a senior member of the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee and the Environmental Quality and Public Works Committee.

Worley said he looks forward to finishing his term and accomplishing more for the city.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.