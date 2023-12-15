Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Nursing giraffe calf dies after being startled at North Carolina Zoo

Baby giraffe Fenn died after being startled while nursing at the North Carolina Zoo.
Baby giraffe Fenn died after being startled while nursing at the North Carolina Zoo.(North Carolina Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Staff members at the North Carolina Zoo are mourning the loss of a baby giraffe who died on Wednesday.

According to WITN, the zoo says Fenn, a giraffe calf born in May, died in an accident.

The zoo says Fenn became unexpectedly startled by another giraffe while he was nursing. He then bolted, collided with a nearby gate and fell to the ground. Fenn had head and neck trauma from the fall.

Despite getting medical attention from staff, he later died from the injuries.

Fenn was born at the North Carolina Zoo on May 20 to first-time mother Leia, 14, and father Jack, 15. At birth, Fenn was 6 feet tall and weighed 145 pounds.

According to zoo officials, the calf was energetic and vibrant and quickly became a cherished member of the zoo community.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.
Kentucky sheriff accused of driving more than 2x legal limit in cruiser
Keith Newland, 27, was taken into custody around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a...
Man arrested for murder after significantly decomposed body found in NKY
Makenzie Anderson
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers offering cash reward for information on wanted woman’s whereabouts
According to the Lexington Fire Department’s incident screen, more than a dozen units...
Three displaced after Lexington fire
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here

Latest News

A Texas man has won the title for having the best-groomed mustache in America.
Man wins national title for best-groomed mustache in America
(Source: CNN, WTKR, ABBY ZWERNER, FB, CNN, CNN, WTKR, Abby Zwerner/FB)
Mother sentenced after 6-year-old shoots teacher
While travel might be adding stress to the already hectic holidays, Lori Weaver Hawkins with...
AAA says Kentuckians could get ‘extra gift at the gas pump’ this year
Pediatricians are warning parents about the dangers when it comes to sleeping with their...
Co-sleeping dangers: Infant nearly dies after getting mother’s hair wrapped around neck
A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.
Former Mississippi House candidate charged after Satanic Temple display is destroyed at Iowa Capitol