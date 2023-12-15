Everyday Kentucky
One dead after Anderson County hit-and-run crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after what state police are calling a hit-and-run in Anderson County.

According to Kentucky State Police, it happened Friday morning in the 2000 block of Bardstown Road.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The road is expected to be shut down for several hours for the investigation.

KSP says they are looking for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

