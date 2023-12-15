Everyday Kentucky
One dead; road back open after Lexington crash

Nicholasville Road in Lexington is now back open after a deadly pedestrian crash Friday afternoon
Nicholasville Road in Lexington is now back open after a deadly pedestrian crash Friday afternoon(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville Road in Lexington is now back open after a deadly pedestrian crash Friday afternoon.

The road was closed for a couple of hours at Rosemont Garden after police told us a person was hit around 3 p.m.

Police say no charges are expected in this case.

We are still working to learn the name of the person who was killed

We will update this story as we learn more information.

