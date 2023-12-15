One dead; road back open after Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville Road in Lexington is now back open after a deadly pedestrian crash Friday afternoon.

The road was closed for a couple of hours at Rosemont Garden after police told us a person was hit around 3 p.m.

Police say no charges are expected in this case.

We are still working to learn the name of the person who was killed

