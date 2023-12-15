Police: Man facing charges after Lexington drug store robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he robbed a Lexington drug store.

Lexington police say 34-year-old Joel Houtz was arrested in Clark County on Friday.

Lexington police say officers responded to a robbery at a CVS on Old Todds Road around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

They say the suspect entered the store with a firearm and demanded narcotics. The suspect pointed the firearm at the store employees before tying them up and fleeing the store with prescription narcotics.

Police say officers were able to identify the suspect as 34-year-old Joel Houtz using their Real-Time Intelligence Center and Flock license plate readers.

Houtz is being charged with wanton endangerment, kidnapping and robbery.

