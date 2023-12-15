Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Police: Man facing charges after Lexington drug store robbery

Lexington police say 34-year-old Joel Houtz was arrested in Clark County on Friday.
Lexington police say 34-year-old Joel Houtz was arrested in Clark County on Friday.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he robbed a Lexington drug store.

Lexington police say 34-year-old Joel Houtz was arrested in Clark County on Friday.

Lexington police say officers responded to a robbery at a CVS on Old Todds Road around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

They say the suspect entered the store with a firearm and demanded narcotics. The suspect pointed the firearm at the store employees before tying them up and fleeing the store with prescription narcotics.

Police say officers were able to identify the suspect as 34-year-old Joel Houtz using their Real-Time Intelligence Center and Flock license plate readers.

Houtz is being charged with wanton endangerment, kidnapping and robbery.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.
Kentucky sheriff accused of driving more than 2x legal limit in cruiser
Keith Newland, 27, was taken into custody around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a...
Man arrested for murder after significantly decomposed body found in NKY
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
Makenzie Anderson
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers offering cash reward for information on wanted woman’s whereabouts
According to the Lexington Fire Department’s incident screen, more than a dozen units...
Three displaced after Lexington fire

Latest News

Crews at the scene of a crash on Nicholasville Road in Lexington.
Coroner at scene of crash on busy Lexington road
Two dead after Breathitt County crash
WATCH | Two dead after Breathitt County crash
One dead after Anderson County hit-and-run crash
WATCH | One dead after Anderson County hit-and-run crash
Lexington councilmember announces he will not seek re-election
WATCH | Lexington councilmember announces he will not seek re-election