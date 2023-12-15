Two dead after Breathitt County crash

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Breathitt County.

According to Kentucky State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened Thursday evening on KY 15 in the Watts community.

KSP says the preliminary investigation indicates that 27-year-old Austin Gibson of Georgetown was driving a car north when he crossed the center line into the southbound lane, colliding with the pickup truck driven by 78-year-old Robert Begley of Jackson.

Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene. Begley was taken to Kentucky River Medical Center, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

