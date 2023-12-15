Everyday Kentucky
Two dead after Breathitt County crash

FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Breathitt County.

According to Kentucky State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened Thursday evening on KY 15 in the Watts community.

KSP says the preliminary investigation indicates that 27-year-old Austin Gibson of Georgetown was driving a car north when he crossed the center line into the southbound lane, colliding with the pickup truck driven by 78-year-old Robert Begley of Jackson.

Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene. Begley was taken to Kentucky River Medical Center, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

