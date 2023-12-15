Everyday Kentucky
UK grad focuses on PTSD in teachers for doctoral research

More than 1,300 University of Kentucky graduates received their diplomas on Friday.
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 1,300 University of Kentucky graduates received their diplomas on Friday.

Among them is doctoral grad Abigail Van Klompenburg.

Van Klompenburg was tasked with conducting research for her Ph.D. dissertation, and she went with a topic that hit close to home.

“I was an elementary music teacher and choir teacher for over a decade, and I was very passionate about supporting them, and part of that was being present for them emotionally and supporting them in many ways,” she said.

Understanding the mental load that comes with being an educator, Van Klompenburg chose to focus her dissertation on the secondary traumatic stress many teachers may experience.

“I was able to speak to the teachers and hear their stories and sitting with their stories and transcripts and reading their words over and over, it was a very intense feeling of hearing these words and hearing how they’ve been impacted,” she added.

After interviewing nine teachers across the nation, she said this trauma has to be addressed at the student level first.

“By supporting students, we can hopefully mitigate the trauma they’re experiencing and then consequently mitigate the trauma we are experiencing as teachers supporting them,” Van Klompenberg said.

She added that her work on this subject is not done yet.

“I hope to spread the ripple. I wanted to get into higher education to help preservice teachers who would then go to the field to help K-12 students, and I want to make the impact as widespread as I can,” she said.

Now that Van Klompenberg has her Ph.D. in music education, she will go on to teach at Concordia College in Minnesota.

She will also be teaching a trauma-informed course at UK this summer.

