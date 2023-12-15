victim identified; driver charged in Anderson Co. hit-and-run crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know the name of the victim in a deadly Anderson County hit-and-run.

Kentucky State Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Benjamin Carpenter.

In the early morning hours of Friday morning, Kentucky State Police said a vehicle hit and killed Carpenter, a pedestrian, on US 62.

KSP says through their investigation, they identified William Barnett as the driver of the vehicle that struck Carpenter.

Barnett is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle and failure to notify the Department of Transportation of an address change.

Barnett is being lodged in the Shelby County Detention Center.

