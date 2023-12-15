Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Widow of Tommy Elliott to speak on gun reform in Frankfort

An interim joint committee will meet in Frankfort Friday morning to discuss a bipartisan...
An interim joint committee will meet in Frankfort Friday morning to discuss a bipartisan proposal on gun safety.(MGN)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An interim joint committee will meet in Frankfort Friday morning to discuss a bipartisan proposal on gun safety.

The Whitney Strong organization says the hearing will be the first of its kind since november of 2019.

Among those expected to attend is the widow of Tommy Elliott, who was killed in the Old National Bank shooting in Louisville.

The committee will hear a bipartisan proposal for the Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention (CARR) Act.

“it allows loved ones to go to law enforcement to intervene in a mental health crisis,” said Kathi Crowe with Moms Demand Action.

Whitney Strong notes that nearly 80% of individuals considering suicide give some sign of their intentions.

They say CARR would give a judge the ability to temporarily take a firearm away from a person in crisis, giving it to law enforcement or to a trusted person outside the household.

A hearing would be held to identify important support services for that individual, and the firearm would be returned once the gun owner is no longer in crisis.

Tommy Elliott was one of those five victims in April of 2023, and his friends told us he would be pushing for these types of reform.

“If he were alive, he would be fighting and caring for those who survived,” said one of Elliott’s friends, Nicole Yates.

The discussion on guns is part of several items coming up before the committee on Friday.

The agenda includes a discussion of Kentucky’s violent offender statute, and U.S. Senator Rand Paul is on the agenda for that part of the meeting.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called to the Mini Mart on Winburn Drive around 7:30 Tuesday evening.
Victim in Lexington convenience store shooting identified
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.
Kentucky sheriff accused of driving more than 2x legal limit in cruiser
Makenzie Anderson
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers offering cash reward for information on wanted woman’s whereabouts
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups

Latest News

Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton
Scott Co. sheriff running for state House seat
The Boyle County Sheriff’s Office has made numerous arrests for child sex exploitation through...
Boyle Co. Sheriff’s Office online operation leads to numerous arrests for child sex exploitation across the state
Thermostat
House not warm enough during the winter? Poor insulation could be your problem
The Fayette County School Board approved its 2023-2024 spending plan Monday night. The budget...
FCPS officially back in partnership with health department
One person is dead after a crash in Perry County.
One person dead following crash in Perry Co.