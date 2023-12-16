Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Rounds of Rain on the Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of rain are working their way towards the Bluegrass as we approach the Saturday evening hours. Two different low pressure systems will dictate our weather this weekend so lets break it down step-by-step.

Skies will start off in the morning partly cloudy, as temps bump up slightly thanks to the northern systems warm front. The first few rounds of rain will start in the afternoon hours but by the evening rain chances will become more widespread across the central and eastern portions of the state. High temps for Saturday will peak in the upper 50s but as the rain pushes in temps will drop to the low 40s.

In parts of the overnight a system working up the eastern seaboard will intersect with the activity - allowing more steady rain to fall in the commonwealth. The rain will continue into the daytime hours of Sunday. High temps will be trending downward as cold air rushes in on the back side of the system. As we start off Monday with continuing rain chances - there is the potential to see that rain transition into a wintry mix and eventually more consistent flakes. High temps for Monday will peak in the 30s.

Have a great weekend!

