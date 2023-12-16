Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Battle Axes hosts fundraiser for pet rescue organizations

Battle Axes hosts fundraiser for pet rescue organizations
Battle Axes hosts fundraiser for pet rescue organizations(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Saturday, people in Lexington raised money for five different pet rescue organizations in a unique way: by throwing axes.

Battle Axes in Lexington is no stranger to dogs. Owner Shawn Courtney is a dog owner himself and often partners with different pet organizations for fundraisers.

“With it being close to the holidays, I wanted to do a bigger event, so I invited the five different organizations we’ve worked with in the past,” said owner of Battle Axes, Shawn Courtney.

Those rescue organizations are FairyTales Pet Adoption, Bluegrass Bully Rescue, Black Cat Animal Rescue, Scott County Animal Care & Control, and Saved by Fate Dog Rescue.

“I really like doing events where there’s, like, some other kind of attraction that brings people in. Just people who would not normally see our dogs are seeing them today, which is awesome,” said president and co-founder of Saved by Fate Dog Rescue, Mara DeLaus.

DeLaus says that this year, compared to last year, there are almost a quarter million more animals in shelters across the country.

“Bandit here has been living in boarding for a couple months because we don’t have a foster home for him, which is insane because he’s such a good dog. He’s the best boy, and he’s only about a year old,” said DeLaus.

Battle Axes paid $50 towards the adoption of any dog at Saturday’s fundraiser for anyone with an axe-throwing reservation during the day.

“That’s the main goal is to get them adopted, get them out of the pound, out of the cage, get them into a loving home where they can be themselves and grow, and that’s the part that sticks out to me the most, is when a dog gets adopted,” said Courtney.

A portion of proceeds at Battle Axes on Saturday were donated to the five pet rescue organizations. They also collected donations of pet supplies, including beds and food.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholasville Road in Lexington is now back open after a deadly pedestrian crash Friday afternoon
One dead; road back open after Lexington crash
FILE: Police lights
Victim identified; driver charged in Anderson Co. hit-and-run crash
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Laura Bailey rescued Cheeto from a shelter in Miami.
Coyote attack claims beloved family pet

Latest News

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program is wrapping and bagging thousands of gifts for...
The Salvation Army looks to community for Christmas donations
On Friday UK police and UK cheerleaders helped deliver toys and gifts to children staying at...
UK Police, cheerleaders deliver toys to patients at Kentucky Children’s Hospital
Retail sales were on the rise last month as many Americans prepared for the holiday season.
Retail sales rise close to pre-pandemic levels this holiday season
Victim identified; driver charged in Anderson Co. hit-and-run crash
WATCH | Victim identified; driver charged in Anderson Co. hit-and-run crash